26-year-old arrested following incident at St. John’s Hospital

Posted: January 16, 2025 6:25 am
By Web Team

On Wednesday afternoon the RNC responded to a report of a disturbance at a hospital in St. John’s.

A 26-year-old man was damaging hospital property and threatening employees.

The accused was arrested for property damage and breaching court orders.

