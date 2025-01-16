26-year-old arrested following incident at St. John’s Hospital

On Wednesday afternoon the RNC responded to a report of a disturbance at a hospital in St. John’s.
A 26-year-old man was damaging hospital property and threatening employees.
The accused was arrested for property damage and breaching court orders.
SHARE
On Wednesday afternoon the RNC responded to a report of a disturbance at a hospital in St. John’s.
A 26-year-old man was damaging hospital property and threatening employees.
The accused was arrested for property damage and breaching court orders.