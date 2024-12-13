Nice driving conditions across most of the province

Roads across the province are bare and dry with the odd icy section and good visibility. The exception is western Labrador where roads are partly ice covered with slushy sections. Travel from Ranger Lake Depot to Wabush is not recommended.

Most ferries in Labrador are out of service due to strong winds.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 692 and 696 and PAL Airlines flights 901 and 907 are delayed. In Deer Lake, PAL Flight 901 is delayed and PAL flights 923 and 924 are cancelled. Flights are on time in Gander.