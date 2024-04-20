Fire under control in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

The RCMP are advising the public that the fires in Happy Valley-Goose Bay and on the Canadian Forces Base are now under control and there is no current risk of an explosion.
Firefighters battled the blaze throughout the night as it caused extensive damage to a number of commercial structures. No one was injured.
At this time, due to structural instability, winds in the area and a number of hot spots, the following streets remain inaccessible:
- Halifax Street
- Toronto Street
- Winnipeg Street
- Ottawa Avenue
- London Street
In the interest of public safety, home owners are strongly encouraged not to go to their properties at this time. Residents are asked remain at least a kilometre away from the area, which can be described as from the end of the airport to the docks.
A Fire Scene Investigator with Fire Services Division of Justice and Public Safety attends the scene today to continue with the investigation.
Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP thanks the public for their cooperation. Updates will follow as available.