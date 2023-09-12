21-year-old facing firearms charges denied bail

A 21-year-old man who allegedly pulled out a loaded, modified semi-automatic rifle on George Street earlier this month has been denied bail.

Dylan Callender was back this morning in provincial court in St. John’s, where Judge Lois Skanes rendered her decision.

Callender was taken back to jail. His next court appearance is set for later this month, when lawyers will sort through his long list of charges.

Callender faces several firearms counts, including possessing a firearm dangerous to the public.

He also has theft over $5,000 charges from November 2022, when he reportedly stole a vehicle.

But it’s the charges from the most recent incident that are most concerning to the court.

It’s alleged that on Sept. 5, while at TJ’s bar, Callender concealed the firearm and pulled it out during an altercation with a bouncer. Security staff, from a private company hired by the city, stepped in to help and held Callender until police arrived.