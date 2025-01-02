12th annual polar dip raises over $14,000 for CMHA NL

The 12th annual Chapel’s Cove Beach Polar Bear Dip was a great success on Wednesday afternoon.

Each New Years Day the event is held at Chapel’s Cove Beach, and raises money for the Canadian Mental Health Association. Individuals start the new year with a cold plunge, for a good cause.

Hundreds showed up on Wednesday afternoon to cheer on the participants. A goal of $10,000 was set, and the group has already far surpassed their fundraising goal, at over $14,000 on Thursday.

Donations will be accepted until January 8, 2025.