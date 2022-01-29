One person was sent to hospital Friday evening following a two-vehicle collision in the west end of St. John’s.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Blackmarsh Road at the entrance to the parking lot of Domino’s Pizza. A car and minivan collided, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Paramedics assessed all occupants of the vehicles, taking one to hospital with injuries described as minor in nature.

Blackmarsh Road was closed in the immediate area for some time as crews attended the scene.