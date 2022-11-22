Post Views: 1
Your Community

Your Community: ‘Recycle your socks’ campaign kicks off at The Outfitters

By Marykate O'Neill 5 hours ago

It’s a way to give back to the community and clean out your closet all at once. The recycle your socks campaign has been a big hit so far. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is in Your Community.

Post Views: 1
video
play-sharp-fill

About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
Scroll to top