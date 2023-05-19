Post Views: 19
Your Community

Your Community: Quidi Vidi art search kicks off

By Marykate O'Neill May 19, 2023

If you’re out and about in the Quidi Vidi area, you may see new art featured all along the waterfront.

NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is in Your Community.

Post Views: 19



video
play-sharp-fill

About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
Scroll to top