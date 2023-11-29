Your Community: Merry & Bright Light Festival at MUN Botanical Garden

The Merry & Bright Holiday Light Festival will run November 29 – December 22. NTV’s Amanda Mews is in Your Community.
Post Views: 0
You Might also like
-
Your Community: Honouring a lifelong knitterBy Amanda Mews — November 29, 2023
The Quidi Vidi Artisan Studios has a holiday display honouring a lifelong knitter. NTV’s Amanda…Post Views: 81
-
Your Community: Well-Being Community Fair at the St. John’s Farmers’ MarketBy Amanda Mews — November 27, 2023
As we approach the holiday season, being mindful of our own well-being is an important…Post Views: 199
-
Your Community: Holiday lights at Bowring Park coming soonBy Marykate O'Neill — November 23, 2023
It’s a fan favourite here in the capital city, when the city of St. John’s…Post Views: 204