Your Community: ‘Joy’ Seniors Art

Amanda Mews visits an art exhibition for seniors at Bishops Gardens.
Post Views: 32
You Might also like
-
Community mourns loss of drag performer Reign MichaelsBy Rosie Mullaley — September 30, 2024
The drag community in the province is mourning the loss of a talented performer and…Post Views: 86
-
Your Community: Junior HockeyBy Marykate O'Neill — September 27, 2024
Hockey season is back in action, and the biggest barn in St. John’s is ready…Post Views: 189
-
Your Community: Year of the Arts Women’s Play FestivalBy Amanda Mews — September 26, 2024
NTV’s Amanda Mews has details on the Year of the Arts Women’s Play Festival.Post Views: 140