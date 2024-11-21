Your Community: Jim Payne and Fergus O’Byrne

Jim Payne and Fergus O’Byrne have released a new album. NTV’s Amanda Mews has more.
Post Views: 0
You Might also like
-
Backstage Pass: Irish Descendants still going strongBy Amanda Mews — November 20, 2024
The Irish Descendants have been bringing traditional Newfoundland music to stages across the province and…Post Views: 89
-
Your Community: Holiday Smile CookiesBy Marykate O'Neill — November 20, 2024
Tonight in Your Community, NTV’s Marykate O’Neill goes behind the counter at Tim Hortons to…Post Views: 104
-
Your Community: Tree of MemoriesBy Amanda Mews — November 19, 2024
It’s not just a symbol; it’s a beacon of love and remembrance. In Your Community,…Post Views: 194