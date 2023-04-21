Post Views: 20
Your Community: George Street Festival

By Marykate O'Neill April 21, 2023

The 38th annual George Street Festival is set for July. The musical acts that will hit the stage were announced Friday. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill reports.

