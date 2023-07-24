Your Community: George Street Festival

- Home
The annual George Street Festival kicks off Thursday night in downtown St. John’s. NTV’s Amanda Mews has the latest in Your Community.
Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest pride event is happening in st. john’s this Sunday. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is in Your Community
The 2023 Classic Car Show supporting the Miller Centre’s patient enrichment program will take place on Sunday. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has more.
Do you love Newfoundland music? If so, you’ll certainly enjoy these local musicians. The Food, Fibs and Fiddles Festival will kick off tomorrow in Gunner’s Cove. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is in Your Community.