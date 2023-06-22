Your Community: Downtown Pedestrian Mall

- Home
With summer officially underway, the Downtown St. John’s Pedestrian Mall has opened. NTV’s Amanda Mews has the details.
Family friendly performers mesmerized attendees at the Techniplex Wednesday for National Indigenous Peoples Day. NTV’s Amanda Mews reports.
NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has the latest tonight on this Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser in Your Community.
A new photo exhibit by the Association for New Canadians is on display at St. John’s City Hall. NTV’s Amanda Mews has more.