Your Community: Biscuits and Bingo in Outer Cove

NTV’s Becky Daley checks out an important fundraiser in Outer Cove, called Biscuits and Bingo.
Post Views: 0
You Might also like
-
Your Community: Classic Car ShowBy Marykate O'Neill — September 6, 2024
Get your engines ready, because the Classic Car Show in support of the Comfort Care…Post Views: 261
-
Your Community: 13th annual Feile Séamus Créagh festivalBy Web Team — September 5, 2024
This year marks the 13th Feile Séamus Créagh. A festival celebrating the connection between Irish…Post Views: 167
-
Your Community: Music NL kicks off Music Celebration WeekBy Becky Daley — September 4, 2024
Tonight in Your Community, Music NL is kicking off ‘Music Celebration Week’, with their industry…Post Views: 217