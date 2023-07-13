Your Community: All Day Dance Party

- Home
Pride events are well underway in St. John’s. A new local collective is hosting a series of events with their “All Day Dance Party.” NTV’s Amanda Mews.
Amanda Mews was in Cupids today, ahead of the Perchance Theatre’s first show of the season. Here’s what’s happening in Your Community.
It’s an epic car show where automobile enthusiasts come together to show off their favourite rides while raising money for charity. NTV’s Amanda Mews has more.
It’s the big opening weekend of a well known festival here in the capital city and this year marks their 30th anniversary season. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is in Your Community.