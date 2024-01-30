Whitbourne RCMP Investigate Damage to Trailers

Whitbourne RCMP is investigating a report of recent damage to more than 20 camper trailers that were parked at Bishops Field Park, a campground, located on the Main Road in Cavendish. The damage is believed to have occurred within the last week.

On January 27 police received the report and attended the scene. Suspect(s) entered the park, which is closed during the winter season, and damaged a large number of trailer doors by either smashing the door’s glass window or by prying the door open.

The investigation is continuing to determine if any property was stolen.

Anyone having information about this incident is asked to contact Whitbourne RCMP at 709-759-2600 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visitwww.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.