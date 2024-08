Roads on the Avalon Peninsula, Burin Peninsula, and north to Clarenville are wet. There is some fog in the Goobies areas. Elsewhere across the Island, roads are dry with good visibility.

The Beaumont Hamel will resume regular service today. All other ferries are on time also.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 264 is delayed and Air Canada flights 2250, 2254, 2255, and 2259 are delayed. Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.