Wet roads and snow to contend with on the morning drive

Roads are wet from Gander to Grand Falls-Windsor and on the southwest coast of the Island. Elsewhere roads are dry with good visibility on the Island.

In Labrador, there is some light snow falling in western areas, roads are wet with some icy patches.

The Beaumont Hamel will commence regular service departing at 9:30 a.m. this morning due to an ambulance emergency crossing and rest hours requirement.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule. The vessel is on a Load and Go basis and is expected to arrive in Hopedale at 9:30 a.m. this morning.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 2250 and 2255 are cancelled.