Roads are wet on the Avalon Peninsula and portions of the south coast. There is some fog in the Grand Falls-Windsor area to Springdale and Pynn’s Brook. Most of Labrador is also seeing fog this morning. Elsewhere, road conditions are fair.

The Beaumont Hamel continues to be out of service due to a mechanical issue. The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 672 and 675 are delayed.