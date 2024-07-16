Wet roads and dense fog across parts of Newfoundland

Roads are wet along the south coast and on the Great Northern Peninsula and dry elsewhere. There are areas of dense fog on the south coast and central sections of the Island.

Across southeastern Labrador, roads are wet. Route 500 from the Quebec border to Labrador City remains open with escorts.

Marine Atlantic and provincial ferries are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines Flight 901 is delayed. At Deer Lake Regional Airport, PAL Flight 901 is delayed and PAL FLight 928 is cancelled. Flights into Gander are on time.