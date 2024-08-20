Wet roads across Newfoundland with areas of fog

Across the Island portion of the province, roads are wet. There is some water build up in some areas. Fog is causing reduced visibility on parts of the Avalon Peninsula and Burin Peninsula. In Labrador, roads are bare and dry.

The Beaumont Hamel remains out of service due to a mechanical issue. Other ferries are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264, 200, 265, and 201 are delayed. Air Canada Flight 687 is cancelled. In Deer Lake, Flair Airlines flights 434 and 435 are delayed.