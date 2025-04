Roads are bare across the province except for Hampden Junction to Jackson’s Arm where roads are partly snow-covered. Visibility is reduced on the Avalon Peninsula due to fog.

The MV Marine Trader is in service but off schedule. It will depart Hermitage at 7:15 a.m. to begin the Thursday scheduled service departing Gaultois at 8:00 a.m.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Sunwing flights 3449 and 3448 are delayed.