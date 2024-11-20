Wet roads across most of the province

Across most of the Island, roads are bare and wet with fair to good visibility. There are some areas of fog on the Avalon Peninsula through to Clarenville and Gander causing reduced visibility.

Across Labrador, roads are wet with icy and slushy patches with fair visibility.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for this morning. The MV Qajaq W is out of service and the MV Terra Nova is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada Flight 2253 is delayed. Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.