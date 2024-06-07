Wet roads across most of the Island

Roads are wet across most of the island. There are some areas of fog along the south coast and the west coast. In Labrador, roads are bare and dry.

Marine Atlantic and provincial ferries are on time with the Beaumont Hamel reassigned to the Fogo Island/Change Island service.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada Flight 687 is cancelled. WestJet Flight 200, PAL Airlines Flight 901, and Air Canada Flight 1521 is delayed.



In Gander, Air Canada Flight 1556 is late. Conditions are unavailable for Deer Lake.