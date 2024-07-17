Wet roads across most of the Island

Roads are wet across most of the Island this morning with areas of fog on the Avalon Peninsula, south coast, and central. In Labrador, roads are dry with mostly good visibility.

The Marine Atlantic run from Argentia is cancelled today and tomorrow to allow crews to complete familiarization and drills as part of Marine Atlantic’s safety management system, and the availability of personnel to complete these activities.

The MV Qajaq W is in service but off schedule and the MV Marine Trader is in service but off schedule.

There are numerous flight delays at the St. John’s International Airport. WestJet flights 264, 200, 265, and 201 and Air Canada flights 1574 and 1575 are delayed. In Gander, Air Canada flights 1556 and 1557 are delayed. Flights are on time in Deer Lake.