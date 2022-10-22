Vianne Timmons out as president of Memorial University

Vianne Timmons’ contract as president of Memorial University has been ended without cause, the Board of Regents announced Thursday.

“On behalf of the Memorial University Board of Regents, I would like to advise that as of today Dr. Timmons will be leaving the role of president and vice-chancellor,” Glenn Barnes, chair of the Board of Regents said in a statement. “As per the terms of her contract, Dr. Timmons’ appointment is being ended on a without cause basis.”

Timmons was on a six-week, paid leave of absence after CBC raised questions about her past claims of Indigenous heritage.

“The board appreciates Dr. Timmons’ contributions to the university during her time with Memorial, particularly her efforts to advance the university’s strategic priorities. We extend our best wishes in all her future endeavors,” Barnes said.

Neil Bose has been appointed president and vice-chancellor pro tempore for a two-year term or until a new president is recruited.

A new presidential search will be undertaken in due course. Opportunities for input from a wide range of representatives from the Memorial community will be provided.