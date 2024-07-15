Update On Humanitarian Supports for Labrador West

In response to the wildfires in Labrador West, the Provincial Government continues to work with its federal, municipal and community partners, to ensure the health and safety of residents in Labrador.

Updates on conditions, resources and assistance will be made available continuously throughout this evolving situation. For the most up to date information, please visit www.gov.nl.ca and follow the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador on Facebook and on X.

Red Cross Registration and Assistance

Every evacuee is required to register with the Red Cross in one of the following ways:

via telephone at 1-800-863-6582;

online at www.redcross.ca/labradorwildfires; or

in-person at E.J. Broomfield Arena, located at 2 Broomfield Street, Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Registering helps ensure every evacuee is accounted for and that emergency services, such as food and shelter, are adequately resourced.

Individuals who are leaving or moving from a shelter location are required to inform a Red Cross official or shelter manager.

Highway Access

As of the afternoon of July 15, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary will provide hourly escorts along Route 500 from Wabush to Quebec for non-essential traffic. Expect delays of 30-60 minutes.



Enhanced Supports

Individuals that require enhanced supports can contact an on-site representative of the Red Cross at E.J. Broomfield Arena. Examples of enhanced supports include mental health counselling, assistance with accessibility supports and other social well-being concerns.



Income Support

Income support clients who have been displaced by wildfires and require help with income support can call:

1-877-729-7888 during regular business hours; or

1-888-566-1997 for after-hours assistance.

Health Services

NL Health Services is advising residents who are displaced or impacted by the wildfire to call 811 for urgent/non-emergent health issues and medication-related concerns, including prescription refills. Click here for more info.

A temporary ambulatory care clinic has been established in Wabush for residents with urgent/non-emergent issues. The clinic is by appointment only and residents are encouraged to call 811. If an in-person visit is required, residents will be contacted directly with an appointment time.

811 Health Line is available 24 hours, seven days a week, providing:

medical advice (including virtual nurse practitioner appointments which can usually be accommodated within three days),

health information; and

support in a mental health crisis.

Pets

SPCA Happy Valley-Goose Bay has staff at E.J. Broomfield Arena to assist those evacuating with pets. SPCA staff are encouraging local families to foster pets in the short-term to assist those who have evacuated Labrador City.

Mental Health

An emergency event can lead to fear and anxiety. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, need support, or are looking for health information, call 811.

If you are feeling anxious and alone, you can also call the Lifewise Provincial Warm Line at 1-855-753-2560, seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. ADT, to speak with a trained peer support worker who is there and ready to listen.

You can also visit Bridge the Gapp to access age-appropriate programs and services that are available locally, confidential and free.

Domestic Violence Help Line

Call or text 1-888-709-7090 to access a province-wide 24-hours a day, seven days a week, helpline for individuals experiencing domestic violence. Click here for more info.

Be Prepared

Emergencies can happen at any time and without warning. All households should have an emergency plan and kit ready. Municipalities, local service districts, power utilities and health authorities have emergency and contingency plans that are activated when the need arises. Detailed emergency preparedness advice, including a downloadable emergency kit checklist, is available at www.gov.nl.ca/beprepared.