Unions calling on government to stop using private health care provider for vaccine clinic

The Registered Nurses’ Union Newfoundland & Labrador is concerned about what it calls a disconnect between the words of the Premier and the actions of the government he leads.

“Once again the promises of the Premier and his Minister of Health to protect the delivery of public health care in our province are not being upheld by the decisions his government is making,” said Yvette Coffey, President of RNU.

For its annual vaccine clinic at the Confederation Building, the government has again contracted with a private health care provider to deliver a public health service.

“What a missed opportunity for government to demonstrate its commitment to the delivery of public health care services,” said Coffey. “It simply begs the question, how committed is this government to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador in the delivery of publicly funded, accessible, public healthcare in our province?”

The union is calling on the government to stop funding the bottom lines of private companies.

“Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are tired of seeing their hard-earned tax dollars going out the door to private companies. Those public dollars should be going towards recruiting and retaining healthcare providers in our public healthcare system.”