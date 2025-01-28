Unfavourable driving conditions across parts of the province

Across the Island, roads on the west coast and the Avalon are partly snow-covered and there is poor visibility from Woody Point to Trout River.

In Labrador, the highway from Lodge Bay to Red Bay is closed due to icy patches, drifting snow, and poor visibility. Elsewhere roads are partly snow-covered.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled all crossings for today and warns of possible impacts to crossings on Wednesday. The MV Sound of Islay is out of service due to a mechanical issue. Due to severe weather the MV Gallipoli, MV Marine Voyager, MV Terra Nova, and MV Challenge One are out of service.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines Flight 928 is delayed. In Deer Lake PAL flights 902 and 928 are delayed. There are no delays in Gander.