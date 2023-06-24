News

Two-vehicle crash closes Ruby Line

By Earl Noble
Published on June 24, 2023 at 1:40 pm

A portion of Ruby Line is closed at this hour following a two-vehicle collision.

Two people have been sent to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious following the collision, which has closed Ruby Line between Back Line and Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive. The road is expected to remain closed until mid-afternoon.

NTV News will have more when it becomes available.

