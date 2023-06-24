Two-vehicle crash closes Ruby Line

A portion of Ruby Line is closed at this hour following a two-vehicle collision.
Two people have been sent to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious following the collision, which has closed Ruby Line between Back Line and Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive. The road is expected to remain closed until mid-afternoon.
NTV News will have more when it becomes available.
Polar Prince returns to St. John’s Harbour as TSB begins investigation with live briefing at 2:30By Beth Penney — 8 mins ago
The Polar Prince, which towed the Titan submersible out to sea eight days ago, returned to St. John’s harbour early Saturday morning.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is launching an investigation into the fatal occurrence involving the Canadian-flagged vessel Polar Prince and the privately operated submersible Titan.
Officials with the TSB will hold a media briefing at 2:30, which will be carried live on NTV.
While the TSB will lead the investigation on the Canadian side, the U.S. Coast Guard will lead the investigation on the American side. The National Transportation Safety Board in the U.S. posted on Twitter that he U.S. Coast Guard has declared the loss of the Titan submersible to be a major marine casualty and will lead the investigation. The NTSB has joined the investigation and will contribute to their efforts.
On Sunday, June 18, the Canadian-flagged cargo vessel Polar Prince was at the Titanic wreck site, 325 nautical miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland and Labrador, providing surface support to the submersible Titan. There were 17 crew members and 24 people on board the Polar Prince. Five people from the Polar Prince were on board the Titan and approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes after the submersible began its descent, the support vessel lost contact.
On June 22, the United States Coast Guard confirmed that the debris found on the ocean floor near the Titanic wreckage consisted of pieces of the missing submersible. As a result, the five people on board the Titan are presumed dead.
In accordance with the Canadian Transportation Accident Investigation and Safety Board Act and international agreements, the TSB, as the investigation authority of the flag state of the support vessel involved in the occurrence, will conduct a safety investigation regarding the circumstances of this operation conducted by the Canadian-flagged vessel Polar Prince.
A team of TSB investigators is travelling to St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, to gather information, conduct interviews, and assess the occurrence. In the coming days, we will coordinate our activities with other agencies involved.
This is all the information available at this time. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.
See the investigation page for the latest information.
Two people arrested after separate break and enters in the metro area overnightBy Kyle Brookings — 5 hours ago
Two people were arrested after two separate break and enters the metro area overnight.
The first occurred at 10:50 pm. The RNC responded to a residence on Torbay Road to a complaint of a break and enter in progress.
Police located a 37-year-old male matching the description. The accused was arrested and charged with mischief and breach of a release order. The man was held to appear in court this morning.
At 3:50 am officers responded to a report of a break and entry at a residence in the downtown area of St. John’s.
A 21-year-old female was arrested for mischief and being unlawfully in a dwelling.
She was held for a court appearance this morning.
Air Quality Alerts remain in effect for parts of Newfoundland & Labrador into SundayBy Eddie Sheerr — 1 day ago
The message below came from ECCC NL and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador
Smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility.
Smoke from distant forest fires may cause a reduction to air quality.
Locations in the alert include:
- Upper Lake Melville
- Eagle River
- Churchill Falls & vicinity
- Labrador City and Wabush
- Buchans and the Interiror
- Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity
- Green Bay – White Bay
- Deer Lake – Humber Valley
- Corner Brook & vicinity
- Gros Morn
- Parson’s Pond – Hawke’s Bay
- Grander & vicinity
- Terra Nova
- Bonavista North
- Bay of Exploits
Time span: into at least Sunday
Remarks: Smoke from forest fires in Quebec will persist over interior Labrador through Saturday. Poor air quality due to the smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.
Conditions over eastern Labrador are expected to improve by Thursday morning but persist into Friday over western Labrador. The associated haze will likely give the sun a reddish appearance.
Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke. People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke. Speak with your healthcare provider about developing a management plan for wildfire smoke events and maintaining a supply of necessary medications at home and always carrying these medications with you during wildfire season.
Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you or someone in your care feel unwell. Contact your healthcare provider or local health authority if you develop severe symptoms or need advice. Check the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) and monitor your symptoms.
People respond differently to smoke. Mild irritation and discomfort are common and usually disappear when the smoke clears. Drinking lots of water can help your body cope with the smoke.
If you have an HVAC system in your home, use the highest-rated MERV filter for your system (ideally rated 13 or higher) and set the fan to recirculate air constantly. You can also use a portable High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) air cleaner. Keep your doors and windows closed if the temperature in your home is comfortable. Take a break from the smoke at a location in your community where you can find clean, cool air.
If you must spend time outdoors, a well-fitted respirator-type mask (such as a NIOSH certified N95 or equivalent respirator) that does not allow air to pass through small openings between the mask and face, can help reduce your exposure to the fine particles in smoke. These fine particles generally pose the greatest risk to health. However, respirators do not reduce exposure to the gases in wildfire smoke. It is important to listen to your body and reduce or stop activities if you are experiencing symptoms.
Be sure to check on people in your care and those around you who may be more susceptible to smoke. Reduce sources of indoor air pollution. If you can, avoid smoking or vaping indoors, burning incense and candles, frying foods, using wood stoves, and vacuuming. Dust on indoor surfaces can be removed by wiping and wet mopping during a pollution episode. If you experience any feelings of stress, anxiety, or depression, contact your mental health care provider for advice or visit https://www.wellnesstogether.ca/en-CA.
Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. Issued by Environment Canada, the Department of Environment and Climate Change, and the Department of Health and Community Services of Newfoundland and LabradorPost Views: 425