Three drivers charged with impaired driving following separate crashes and one traffic stop

Two motorists are facing impaired driving charges after crashing their vehicles overnight. A third driver is also facing charges after being stopped by police.

At about 11:50 p.m. on Saturday a police officer came across a vehicle that had collided with an embankment on the Team Gushue Highway. As the officer approached the driver, who was not injured, they observed signs of impairment. As a result of the following investigation, a 21 year old female was charged with impaired driving and failing the breathalyzer. Her license was suspended and her vehicle was impounded. She was released to appear in court at a later date.

Then, shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on Blackhead Road, near the underpass with Pitts Memorial Drive. The 67 year old driver of a pickup truck that had left the road and gone through a guardrail was also charged with impaired driving and failing the breathalyzer. He was uninjured, and was released to appear in court at a later date.

A third driver is also facing impaired driving charges after being stopped by police on Pine Tree Road in C.B.S. at about 1:30 a.m.. The 71 year old female driver was charged with impaired driving and refusal of the breathalyzer. Her license and vehicle were seized by police. She was released to appear in court at a later date.

