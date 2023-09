The MV Aurora cruise ship operated by P & O Cruises has arrived in the Port of St. John’s with 1,950 passengers this morning. The ship will be here until 6:00 p.m.

Tomorrow the Europa cruise ship with 408 passengers will arrive in port at 12:30 p.m. and depart at 11:59 p.m.

After tomorrow, the next cruise ship will arrive on October 1.