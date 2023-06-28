Two arrested after police swarm house in Harbour Grace

Two people are facing several firearms-related charges after police swarmed a house in Harbour Grace earlier this week.

John Michael Byrne and Crystal Chislett were handcuffed and taken into custody Monday.

Several RCMP officers, with weapons drawn, entered the house on LeMarchant Street, where several firearms and weapons were discovered.

The couple appeared in provincial court in Harbour Grace today.

Byrne faces 13 charges, including possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm, trafficking in weapons and flight from police.

Chislett has nine charges, which also include possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm and trafficking in weapon s.

The two are due back in court Friday morning for a bail hearing.

The RCMP have called a news conference for tomorrow afternoon to discuss the case. NTV will be there and will provide updates.

RCMP officers surrounded a house on LeMarchant Street in Harbour Grace Monday and arrested John Michael Byrne and Crystal Chislett. — CONTRIBUTED PHOTO