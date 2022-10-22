Post Views: 0
Truck drivers feeling impact of massive spike in diesel prices

By Beth Penney 2 hours ago

The price of diesel spiked more than 31 cents per litre overnight, putting the price at the pumps over three dollars a litre in parts of the province.

Skyrocketing prices have truckers feeling the pinch. NTV’s Beth Penney reports.

