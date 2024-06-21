Trial set for St. John’s man charged with attempted murder

A man accused of trying to kill a woman in a house in downtown St. John’s late last year is going to trial.

William Robert Oliver appeared before a judge at provincial court via videolink from Her Majesty’s Penitentiary today.

The 36-year-old is entering not-guilty pleas to charges that include attempted murder and aggravated assault.

His trial is set to begin Nov. 18.

Oliver has been in custody since Dec. 13, 2023, as a result of a stabbing at a house on Rickett’s Road.

When police arrived that night, officers found a woman inside suffering from serious injuries. She was rushed to hospital and Oliver was arrested at the scene.

Oliver’s trial is expected to last five days.