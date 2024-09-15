Titan Submersible disaster hearings to begin

It’s been over a year since the Titan submersible disaster that claimed the lives of five passengers off this provinces coast. On Monday, two weeks of public hearings in the United States will begin. The U.S. Coast Guard is set to convene the public hearing in North Charleston, South Carolina. The hearings will examine all aspects of the loss of the Titan, including pre-accident historic events, crew member qualifications, mechanical structures and emergency response tactics. The hearings are expected to continue until Monday, September 27th

Post Views: 94