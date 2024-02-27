The Newfoundland Embassy offering Naloxone training and kits this evening

Tonight at 7:00 p.m. the co-owners of The Newfoundland Embassy will be joined by two nurses from the NL Centre on Substance Abuse to offer free training to the staff and any members of the public that would like the training as well.

The Newfoundland Embassy will now be a designated Naloxone pick up site in the province.

The Newfoundland Embassy is located at is located on New Gower Street in downtown St. John’s.

More information about the free training session and naloxone kits, you can find it on The Newfoundland Embassy’s socials.

Facebook: The Newfoundland Embassy

Instagram: thenewfoundlandembassy

Website: www.newfoundlandembassy.com