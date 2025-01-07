Text message scam related to driver’s licences circulating within the province

The Department of Digital Government and Service NL is advising the public that a fraudulent text message regarding Motor Registration Division services is circulating within the province.

The text message instructs the recipient to pay a large sum of money by the end of the week to avoid having their driver’s licence suspended.

The department’s Motor Registration Division does not communicate information about a person’s driver’s licence or amounts that may be owing through text messages.

The public is advised to delete these text messages without responding, to never click on any link provided, and to block the caller’s number.

Recipients of these text messages are also encouraged to report them to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or their local police.