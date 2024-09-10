Teenage girl charged with attempted murder

Police have upgraded charges against a youth involved in a June assault in St. John’s.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on June 11, the RNC responded to a disturbance in the area of Wigmore Court. Responding officers determined that two boys had sustained serious injuries following a targeted attack and physical altercation involving a group of young people. Three teenage girls were taken into custody nearby and were charged at the time with:

13-year-old female Aggravated assault



14-year-old female Assault with a weapon Aggravated assault



15-year-old female

o Assault with a weapon

o Aggravated assault

o Uttering threats

o Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

On July 30, the 15-year-old female had her charges upgraded from aggravated assault to attempted murder. The accused are scheduled to appear in Provincial Court today.

The names of the accused are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.