Teen charged with drunk driving after ATV hits parked car in Paradise

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with drunk driving after the ATV he was operating hit a parked car in Paradise last night.

At around midnight, RNC responded to a complaint from a resident in the Trails End Drive area, reporting their parked vehicle had just been hit by another vehicle.

When officers arrived, they determined an all-terrain vehicle had collided with the parked car.

The teenager was arrested and released to appear in court at a later date. He’s charged with impaired driving, having a blood alcohol level above 80 milligrams and operating a vehicle on a roadway without a driver’s licence.