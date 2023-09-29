St. John’s teenager charged with attempted murder after early morning fire

A 15-year-old boy from St. John’s has been accused of trying to kill two people by burning down the house they were occupying, NTV has learned.

The teen faces five charges — two counts of attempted murder, two counts of breaching a youth release order, and a single count of arson. He’s expected to appear in provincial court Friday afternoon.

It’s alleged the boy intentionally set fire to a home on Doyle’s Road in the Goulds area of the capital city early Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the scene and brought it under control.

The boy’s name is banned from publication due to his age.