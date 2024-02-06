St. John’s music teacher nominated for ‘teacher of the year’ JUNO Award with MusiCounts charity

Sarah Comerford, a music education teacher at McDonald Drive Elementary School in St. John’s was one of five teachers nation wide, to receive the nomination of excellence. At today’s live JUNO nominee announcement, MusiCounts revealed the nominees for the 2024 teacher of the year award.

Each year, the charity selects nominees from across the country who display a keen interest in fostering music for their students. The award focuses on teachers who strive to preserve the livelihood of music education in their schools and communities. Sarah Comerford is a music teacher who the organization says leads by example and does it all. Comerford runs six different ensembles at her school, plays in the Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra, and has elevated the Newfoundland & Labrador Band Association to a national level. The winner will be announced this year at the JUNO awards in Halifax, March 24th.