St. John’s death ruled a homicide, police say

Police say the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death of a 25-year-old man from St. John’s a homicide.

On Sunday at around 1:30 a.m., RNC officers located an injured man lying on the ground in the area of Sebastian Court in St. John’s. The officers immediately requested that an ambulance attend the scene as they assessed injuries in order to provide support to the male. The man was transported to a hospital by ambulance department where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators are seeking any information, witnesses or video footage in the area of downtown St. John’s surrounding Sebastian Court from midnight to 2:00 am on Sunday, April 30.

The investigation is active, and the RNC requests that anyone with information to assist this investigation contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere