Sports community mourning loss of softball and hockey star Ward Gosse

The sports community is mourning the loss of one its greatest multi-sport athletes. Softball and hockey star Ward Gosse has passed away. He was just 56.

He was a legend on the softball field, winning countless provincial titles, not to mention national chmpionships. In fact, he represented the province at 15 national senior events and also competed on the International Softball Congress (ISC) stage, playing against the world’s best.

In fact, the Bay Roberts native is among softball all-time greatest, on the mound and at the plate. Softball Newfoundland and Labrador actually selected him as the Top 15 all-time players at its 50th anniversary celebration a decade ago.

On the ice, Ward Gosse was also a winner, capturing five Herder Memorial provincial senior hockey titles, competing with several teams. He was also a minor and junior hockey star, competing locally, provincially and at the Atlantic level.

Gosse was inducted into the Softball Newfoundland Hall of Fame in 2014 and, five years later, was called to the Provincial Hall of Fame.

On the softball diamond, Gosse’s local accomplishments are incomparable – 54 statistical awards, 33 individual awards and countless St. John’s and provincial titles.

He was truly the Gordie Howe of softball, competing in the senior and intermediate circuits even in recent years, in his 50s.

A proud son, brother, husband and father of three, his family was his greatest achievement. He was also dedicated to his community, coaching his children’s sports teams and serving in municipal politics with Torbay’s town council.

Ward Gosse, a local sports great, was just 56.