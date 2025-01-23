Snowy Roads Across Most of Newfoundland and Labrador

Along the west coast, roads are partly snow-covered with some drifting snow in some areas. Highways in central Newfoundland are bare and dry. On the southern Avalon and Burin peninsulas, roads are partly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches.

Across most of Labrador, roads are snow-packed with ice patches and good visibility.

The Kamutik will be making a combined crossing this morning servicing Change Islands, there is a gale warning in effect that could impact crossings this afternoon. The MV Sound of Islay and MV Qajaq W are out of service and the MV Marine Voyager is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines flights 901 and 902 are delayed and in Deer Lake, PAL Flight 902 is delayed. Flights in Gander are on time.