Snow-covered roads in some areas of the province

On the Avalon Peninsula, there are still a few roads that are partly snow-covered with some drifting snow. Highways in central Newfoundland are bare and dry, with a few icy sections. Visibility is fair along the west coast with snow-covered roads.

Roads across Labrador are partly snow-covered with icy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic anticipates impacts to crossings scheduled for today and Wednesday morning. The MV Beaumont Hamel is out of service at Long Pond and will return to service at 8:00 a.m. The MV Terra Nova remains out of service due to severe weather.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 264, Air Canada Flight 1519, and Porter Flight 230 are delayed. In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines Flight 902 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.