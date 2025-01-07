Snow-covered roads in a few areas this morning

On the Avalon Peninsula, Burin Peninsula through to Clarenville and Gander roads are bare and wet with icy patches. On the Great Northern Peninsula, Baie Verte Peninsula to Grand Falls-Windsor and portions of the west coast, roads are partly snow-covered with icy and slushy sections.

Roads in Labrador are snow-covered with icy and slushy patches.

The MV Qajaq W is in service but off schedule. All other ferries are operating on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 265 are delayed and Air Canada Flight 693 is delayed.