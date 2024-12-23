Snow-covered roads across most of the Province

Across most of the Island, roads are snow-covered to partly snow-covered with icy and slushy sections with fair to good visibility. There is some drifting snow from Tompkins to Port aux Basques and from Port aux Basques to Rose Blanche.

Highways across the Big Land are snow-covered with icy and slushy patches with good visibility.

The MV Kamutik W will depart Happy Valley-Goose Bay today. Passengers must be checked in by noon. Other ferries are on schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 1049 and 1948 are delayed and Porter Flight 298 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.