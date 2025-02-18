Snow-covered roads across most of the province

Roads across most of the province are snow-covered this morning. There is poor visibility on the southeastern Avalon and travel is not recommended from Harbour Grace to Perry’s Cove.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings scheduled for this morning. The MV Flanders is out of service due to a mechanical issue. The MV Qajaq W, MV Terra Nova, and MV Challenge One are out of service.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 265 are delayed and Air Canada Flight 689 is cancelled. In Deer Lake, PAL Flight 902 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.